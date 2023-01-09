New Delhi, January 9: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a crucial meeting with top leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of Bharatiya Janata Party at his residence in the national capital at 9 pm today, sources said. According to the sources, numerous issues are likely to be discussed during the meeting including security, politics and other issues.

BJP leaders like party's J-K president Ravinder Raina, Kavinder Gupta, Incharge Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh will be present at the meeting.

The meeting comes in the wake of the recent terror attacks in the Kashmir valley with the Rajouri terror incident is the latest in which 7 civilians were killed in two separate firing incidents.

One more civilian succumbed to his injuries taking the number of killed persons up to seven in two separate firing incidents in the Dhangri area of Rajouri district, officials said on Sunday.

Notably, six civilians including two children were killed and many more injured in two terror attacks in Upper Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district last Sunday evening and Monday morning.

After the killing incident on January 1, the locals of the Dhangri village demanded the deployment of forces to boost security in the area.

The Union Home Ministry had issued an order to deploy an additional 18 companies to Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the civilian killings in the two terror attacks in the Rajouri district.

