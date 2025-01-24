New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to hold public meetings and a roadshow in the national capital on Saturday, January 25, ahead of Delhi Assembly elections in the first week of February next month.

Shah's schedule includes two public meetings and a roadshow across key locations in the city-- a first such public engagement considering the elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly on February 5.

Also Read | Amit Shah Offers Prayers at Trimbakeshwar Temple in Maharashtra’s Nashik (Watch Videos).

The two public meetings are expected to be held in Rajouri Garden and Trinagar Assembly constituencies while the roadshow is to be held in the Adarsh Nagar area.

The first public meeting will take place in the Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency in the afternoon, where Shah will address residents and party workers, focusing on key issues and development plans.

Also Read | Bhandara Factory Blast: One Killed in Explosion at Ordnance Factory in Jawahar Nagar of Maharashtra; Search Operations On for 10 Employees.

Following this, the Minister will participate in a roadshow in the Adarsh Nagar Assembly constituency, which will traverse areas from Keval Park to Ramlila Maidan. The roadshow is expected to draw significant public participation, reflecting Shah's ongoing outreach efforts.

The day will conclude with a second public meeting at DDA Park in Netaji Subhash Palace, within the Trinagar Assembly constituency, scheduled for the evening. This event will serve as another platform for Shah to connect with the public and discuss future initiatives for Delhiites if the Bharatiya Janata Party comes into power after the Assembly polls.

Delhi has a total of 70 assembly constituencies -- 58 general seats and 12 constituencies reserved for scheduled castes (SC).

The voting will take place in a single phase across 70 constituencies on February 5 and the counting of votes will be conducted on February 8. The term of the Delhi legislative assembly ends on February 23, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)