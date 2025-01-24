Mumbai, January 24: One person was killed in a blast at the ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday, and search and rescue efforts are underway for 10 employees, police said. District collector Sanjay Kolte said the explosion occurred around 10.30 am on the premises. Delhi Car Blast: 1 Injured After CNG Tank of Vehicle Explodes in Najafgarh.

Factory Blast in Bhandara

Blast at Ordnance Factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra 🔴 Twelve people were trapped; two have been rescued so far. 🔴 The roof collapsed, and debris is being cleared with earthmovers. 🔴 Rescue teams and firefighters are working on-site.#blast #bhandara #bhandarablast… pic.twitter.com/zIE5ZCJNlc — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) January 24, 2025

Fire brigade, police and local disaster teams were at the scene, a police official said. He said the explosion occurred in the LTP section of the factory situated in the Jawahar Nagar area. The official said there were 14 employees working in the section at the time of the blast, of whom three were rescued alive and one was dead.