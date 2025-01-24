Nashik, January 24:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday offered prayers at Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra's Nashik district. Shah, who is on a day's visit to the state, offered prayers at the shrine, one of the 12 jyotirlingas. Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates Three-day Hindu Adhyatmik Ane Seva Melo.

The minister, who also holds the cooperation portfolio, will address meetings of the cooperative sector at Malegaon and Mumbai later in the day.