Nashik, January 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday offered prayers at Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra's Nashik district. Shah, who is on a day's visit to the state, offered prayers at the shrine, one of the 12 jyotirlingas. Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates Three-day Hindu Adhyatmik Ane Seva Melo.

The minister, who also holds the cooperation portfolio, will address meetings of the cooperative sector at Malegaon and Mumbai later in the day.