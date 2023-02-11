Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the coastal region of Karnataka today to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (Campco) in Puttur town in Dakshina Kannada district.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate the Bharat Mata Mandir built by Dharmashree Pratisthan at Hanumagiri, which is the second temple in south India for Bharat Mata after the one in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Shah will garland the statue of Bharat Mata and later pay floral tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in Puttur.

He will also visit the Hanumagiri temple at Ishwaramangala and offer worship. (ANI)

