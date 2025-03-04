Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Tamil Nadu in the next two days, state BJP president K Annamalai announced on Tuesday.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Tamil Nadu in 2 days. A lot of changes may take place," Annamalai said.

Shah's visit comes amid the tussle between DMK-led Tamil Nadu and the BJP-led Centre over the three-language policy and its apprehension regarding the delimitation process.

Last month, at a BJP programme in Coimbatore, Amit Shah asserted that the southern states will not be disadvantaged by the delimitation process.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called an all-party meeting scheduled on March 5 to discuss the delimitation issue. The DMK has expressed concerns that the delimitation based on the population count in the upcoming census will be disadvantageous for the southern States as it reduces the number or share of the Lok Sabha seats in the southern States.

The BJP has also decided to boycott the all-party meeting convened by Stalin, accusing the Chief Minister of misconstruing the delimitation exercise and of spreading "imaginary fears" and deliberately lying about it.

"The Tamil Nadu CM has called for an all-party meeting. Now, this is the first time the funniest all-party meeting because nobody knows what the agenda is," Annamalai told reporters in Chennai on Tuesday.

"Even when you go to a marriage, you will know the person who is getting married. But in this case, CM has imaginarily called for an all-party meeting. It only shows his fear. He is not discussing any issue that is affecting the common man. He wants to talk about arbitrary issues," he added.

Annamalai said that Amit Shah clarified that delimitation is based on a pro-rata basis.

"No central government representative has spoken about delimitation. In fact, Amit Shah Ji has clearly spoken that it is a pro-rata basis. And our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said it is not based on population, not on the Congress model," he said.

"When everything is spoken, they assume that it is based on population. Who said 848 seats? CM assumes 848 seats. Who said Tamil Nadu is losing 12? With this imaginary fear, he is calling for an all-party meeting without an agenda. Why should we waste our time attending that meeting when you have already clarified when the (Union) Home Minister has clarified? So Tamil Nadu's CM has to rise above this petty politics," he added. (ANI)

