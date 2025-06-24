Varanasi (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) Accompanied by chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Tuesday saw a special exhibition showcasing 10 distinctive Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products from the region.

The exhibition was held on the occasion of the 25th meeting of the Central Regional Council.

Also Read | Guna: 5 Youth Die From Poisonous Gas Inhalation While Saving Calf Trapped in Well in Madhya Pradesh, 1 Escapes Safely (Watch Video).

The display, set up in the Darbar Hall of the Taj Hotel where the high-profile meeting took place, aimed to highlight the unique intellectual property and craftsmanship of the Kashi region and India on a global stage, according to GI expert Rajni Kant.

The GI-tagged handicraft products showcased include Banaras brocade and saree, Banaras zardozi, Banaras gulabi meenakari craft, Banaras glass beads, Banaras metal repousse craft, Banaras metal casting craft, Varanasi wooden lacquerware and toys, Banaras wood carving, Varanasi soft stone jali work and Banaras hand block print.

Also Read | EPFO Alert: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Hikes Auto-Settlement Limit for Advance Claims to INR 5 Lakh in 'People-Centric Move'.

Kant said the exhibition's presence at such an important council meeting sent a strong message about the global readiness of Kashi and India's intellectual property.

Chief ministers Yogi Adityanath, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai of four BJP-ruled states of UP, Uttarakhand, MP and Chhattisgarh respectively accompanied Shah.

A GI tag is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)