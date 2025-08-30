Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited a Pandal dedicated to Lord Ganesha amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Bandra West.

He offered prayers to the divine. Shah also paid tribute to Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar, who is renowned for her commitment to social welfare during her time as the ruler of Indore in the Maratha Empire.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba Precious Ramen Bowls With Silver Chopsticks (See Pic).

Earlier in the day, Shah was at the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, where he offered prayers to Lord Ganesh.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present during the visit.Later, Shah, accompanied by his son and ICC Chairman Jay Shah, along with other family members, visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings.

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on August 31, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

The Home Minister had 'darshan' of Lord Ganesh at the pandal and offered prayers, joining thousands of devotees who throng the site during the festive season.

Meanwhile, along with the grand public Ganeshotsav celebrations, household festivities in Maharashtra's Pune are also being marked with unique themes and patriotic fervour.

In the Erandwane area of Pune City, a young woman, Aishwarya Jadhav, has designed a special household Ganesh decoration inspired by the Indian Army's recently conducted 'Operation Sindoor', which was executed with remarkable bravery.

The decoration features replicas of Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, offering a symbolic salute to the armed forces. The tricolour, battle tanks, and rockets in flight also form part of the thematic setup.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous, as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934.

The idol and its celebrations are managed by the Kambli family, who have been custodians of this revered image for over 80 years. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)