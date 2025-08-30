Is There Sunday Mega Block on August 31, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, August 30: Central Railway has announced a mega block on Sunday, August 31, to carry out vital engineering and maintenance work on its suburban rail network. The block will affect train services on both the Main Line and Harbour Line, causing delays, diversions, and cancellations. Commuters travelling on these routes are advised to plan accordingly.

The timing of the block coincides with the festive period of Ganeshotsav, as the city enters the lead-up to the five-day Ganpati Visarjan. Many devotees travel to major pandals across Mumbai during weekends and night hours. The mega block may result in inconvenience for those planning to visit popular Ganesh mandals on Sunday. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Dattani Tower on Kora Kendra Road in Borivali, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Is There a Sunday Mega Block on August 24? Which Lines Are Affected?

Central Railway Announces Mega Block on Main Line

Train services on the UP and DOWN slow lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vidyavihar will remain non-operational from 10:55 AM to 3:55 PM. This disruption is part of scheduled track maintenance and infrastructure upgrades.

During this period, DOWN slow trains departing from CSMT between 10:48 AM and 3:45 PM will be diverted to the DOWN fast line up to Vidyavihar. These trains will make stops at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, and Kurla before switching back to the slow line. Mumbai Airport Runways Flooded After Heavy Rain? Fact Check Reveals Old Video of Chennai Airport Circulated With Fake Claim.

Similarly, UP slow trains from Ghatkopar between 10:19 AM and 3:52 PM will operate on the UP fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT, with halts at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel, and Byculla.

Harbour Line Also Affected

The Harbour Line will see a full suspension of services between Kurla and Vashi from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM. This will impact both UP and DOWN train services passing through this route. All DOWN Harbour services from CSMT to Vashi, Belapur, and Panvel departing between 10:34 AM and 3:36 PM will remain cancelled.

Similarly, UP Harbour services towards CSMT from Panvel, Belapur, and Vashi departing between 10:17 AM and 3:47 PM will also be suspended during the block hours.

While the Main and Harbour Lines will undergo scheduled maintenance, there will be no mega block on the Western Railway, Uran Line, or Trans-Harbour Line on August 31. Services on these routes will operate as per their regular Sunday schedules.

