Sirsa, June 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Shri Gurudwara Chilla Sahib in Haryana's Sirsa and offered prayers. Later, taking to Twitter, Shah said that he prayed for the welfare of the countrymen.

"The guidance given by Guru Nanak Dev ji through Gurbani is still showing the way to humanity. Wherever his feet fell, those places became centers of faith. The Chilla Sahib Gurudwara in Sirsa, Haryana is also one of those holy places. Visited here today and prayed for the welfare of the countrymen," Shah said in a tweet. Amit Shah Attacks AAP in Punjab Says 'Law and Order in State Deteriorating As CM Bhagwant Mann Spends All His Time Touring With Arvind Kejriwal' (Watch Video).

Earlier, Shah addressed two rallies in Gurdaspur and Sirsa as part of his party's public outreach to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

In Gurdaspur, Shah attacked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann regarding the law and order situation in the border state and questioned whether the Punjab CM is fulfilling the role of a Chief Minister or that of a pilot, highlighting his extensive involvement in escorting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Amit Shah Visits Gurudwara Chilla Sahib in Sirsa

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Gurudwara Shri Chilla Sahib in Sirsa, Haryana pic.twitter.com/JT1v6Aq6sw — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023

He accused Punjab CM of neglecting the people and instead focusing on accompanying Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on his trips across the country. Amit Shah was addressing a gathering in Punjab's Gurdaspur on the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. Congress Questions Amit Shah's 'silence' on Manipur Unrest.

Shah said that he has not seen any government making empty promises like Aam Aadmi Party in his life. During a rally held in Gurdaspur, Punjab, Shah sarcastically referred to Mann as a "travel planner" and alleged that his primary responsibility was to shuttle Kejriwal to various locations.He questioned whether Mann was fulfilling the role of a Chief Minister or that of a pilot, highlighting his extensive involvement in escorting Kejriwal.

