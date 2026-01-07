Jind, January 7: A 37-year-old woman from Fatehabad district gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday after having ten daughters over nearly two decades of marriage. The birth, which occurred at a private facility in Jind, has gained widespread attention, prompting discussions on maternal health and the social dynamics of large families in rural India. Medical officials confirmed that while the delivery was classified as high-risk, both the mother and the newborn are in stable condition.

Details of the Delivery

The mother, identified as Suman, was admitted to Ojas Hospital and Maternity Home in Uchana town on January 3. She delivered the baby the following day under the care of Dr. Narveer Sheoran. Due to the mother’s history of ten previous deliveries and her physical condition, the medical team treated the case with extreme caution. “It was a high-risk delivery, and the mother required three units of blood,” Dr. Sheoran stated. He noted that despite the complications typically associated with an eleventh pregnancy, the procedure resulted in a normal delivery. Suman was discharged within 24 hours and has since returned to her village. Ambati Rayudu and Wife Chennupalli Vidya Welcome Baby Boy; Indian Cricketer Shares Heartwarming Post On Instagram.

A Family of Eleven

The father, Sanjay Kumar, a 38-year-old daily wage laborer who married Suman in 2007, expressed his happiness regarding the new arrival. The ten sisters have already named their newborn brother Dilkhush. The couple’s daughters range significantly in age; the eldest, Sarina, is 18 and a Class 12 student, followed by Amrita (Class 11), Sushila (Class 7), Kiran (Class 6), Divya (Class 5), Mannat (Class 3), Kritika (Class 2), and Amnish (Class 1). The two youngest daughters are Lakshmi and Vaishali.

Father’s Perspective on Gender

Despite the family’s size, Sanjay Kumar rejected claims that the children were the result of a desperate search for a male heir. While he admitted that he and some of his elder daughters "were keen" for a brother, he emphasized that he views all his children as a "gift from God." "It is not about a patriarchal mindset," Kumar told reporters. "I am trying to give my daughters the best education possible within my meager means. Girls today are proving their mettle in every field." A video of Sanjay recently went viral on social media, showing him fumbling while trying to name all ten of his daughters in order, a moment he attributed to the sudden media spotlight. World Population Report 2024: India Leads Globally With Population of 144.17 Crore, Followed by China at 142.5 Crore, Says UNFPA.

Haryana Couple Welcomes Son After 10 Daughters

Background and Regional Context

The case has resurfaced discussions about Haryana’s sex ratio. While the state has seen a significant improvement—reaching 923 females per 1,000 males in 2025—it still lags behind the national average. Public health experts often cite such cases to highlight the need for continued family planning education and maternal health support in rural areas, where repeated pregnancies can pose long-term health risks to women. For now, the family remains focused on their newest member, welcoming him into a household of ten supportive sisters.

