New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that he is "praying for the speedy recovery" of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who is battling with COVID-19 infection and has been shifted to Saket's Max Hospital, where he will be administered Plasma therapy.

"Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendar Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection," Union Home Minister Shah tweeted.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has now been shifted to Saket's Max Hospital, where he will be administered Plasma therapy for COVID-19.

Earlier on Friday, Jain's condition deteriorated and was put on oxygen support. He was put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased, informed the office of the Delhi Health Minister. The latest CT scan has shown that his pneumonia patch has increased despite his being on continuous oxygen support.

Jain, who was in charge of the health department of Delhi, was admitted to the hospital in North East Delhi on June 15 after he complained of breathlessness and had a high fever.

Earlier, the Delhi government had said that Jain's health was improving. He was tested for COVID-19 on June 17 and declared positive for the novel coronavirus. (ANI)

