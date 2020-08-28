Tura (Meghalaya), Aug 28 (PTI) An ammunition dump has been unearthed in a forested area in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district, police said on Friday.

It is suspected that the seized cartridges belonged to proscribed outfit Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA), a senior police officer said.

Also Read | UPSC Syllabus: BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav Wants ‘Islamic Studies’ Dropped, To Raise Demand in Rajya Sabha.

"Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation in a forest near Chibokgre village in Chokpot police station area on Thursday and seized a box containing 85 rifle cartridges suspected to have been left behind by GNLA militants," district Superintendent of Police Priyangshu Pandey said.

GNLA hideouts were earlier located in the forested areas in South, East and West Garo Hills districts, sources said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘Act of God’ Remark Over GST Shortfall, Calls it a ‘Lie’.

Several ammunition dumps were earlier found in Durama Hills in East Garo Hills district, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)