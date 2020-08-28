New Delhi, August 28: A day after the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman referred GST revenue shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore as 'Act of God', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre for destroying India’s economy with three policies -- demonetisation, flawed GST and failed lockdown. He even called that anything else the government says is a lie.

Attacking the Narendra Modi-led Union government, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, "India’s economy has been destroyed by three actions: demonetisation, flawed GST and failed lockdown. Anything else is a lie." Apart from this, Rahul Gandhi also shared a news report where the Finance Minister had stated 'Act of God' situation resulting in economic contraction. GST Council Meeting Highlights: 'Act of God' Behind Economic Slump, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman, States Given 7 Days to Revert on Compensation Gap Issue.

Here's the tweet by Rahul Gandhi:

India’s economy has been destroyed by three actions: 1. Demonetisation 2. Flawed GST 3. Failed lockdown Anything else is a lie.https://t.co/IOVPDAG2cv — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, FM Sitharaman, while addressing the press after 41st GST Council meeting, said that called GST collection has been severely impacted due to coronavirus and compared it with 'act of god'. She had said, "...This year we are facing an extraordinary situation. We are facing an act of God where we may even see a contraction." She also gave states seven days to get back on filling the compensation gap of Rs 2.35 lakh crore.

Following this, CPI(M) too hit back at the government over the shortfall in GST revenues. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, "Central government must borrow if need be and pay the states their legitimate dues. Why should the states borrow? "Cooperative Federalism"? Having destroyed the Indian Economy now looting the states. Divine intervention? A mix of cronyism, incompetence and callousness has failed our people and destroyed their livelihoods and lives well before the pandemic. Blaming the heavens now."

