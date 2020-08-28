New Delhi, August 28: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Harnath Singh Yadav demanded the removal of "Islamic Studies" from the syllabus of competitive exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Yadav, who represents Uttar Pradesh in Rajya Sabha, told reporters that he would be raising the issue in the upcoming Parliament session. 'UPSC Jihad': IPS Association, Officers Condemn Sudarshan TV For News Report Targeting Muslim Candidates.

Even as a chorus has grown on Twitter seeking removal of Islamic Studies from the UPSC syllabus, a fact-check has revealed that purported subject is not a part of the incumbent syllabus.

The list of official subjects - part of the UPSC syllabus - released on the Commission's website shows that "Islamic Studies" is not included as a subject. Check full UPSC syllabus here.

IAS Officer Somesh Upadhyay Hits Out at 'False Claim'

There is a parallel universe where UPSC offers Islamic Studies as optional subject. It's called WhatsApp Universe. — Somesh Upadhyay, IAS (@Somesh_IAS) August 28, 2020

Yadav, while speaking to The Telegraph, said he has consistently opposed the inclusion of Islamic Studies as a subject in competitive exams due to its "incompatibility" with the Indian culture. The lawmaker claimed that he will gather more information raise his demand in the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP MP's demand comes in the backdrop of a controversy sparked by a news channel -Sudarshan TV - after it aired a teaser of its promo titled "UPSC jihad". The channel's editor-in-chief Sudarshan Chavhanke has alleged a ploy to infiltrate key institutions with members of one minority community.

The news promo drew flak from several quarters, with serving and former IAS, IPS officers issuing a condemnation. Netizens also demanded the UPSC to take suo motu cognisance of Chavhanke video and file a case against him.

"A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV. We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism," said a brief statement issued by the IPS Association on Twitter.

'Disgusting', Says IPS RK Vij on Sudarshan News' Promo

Disgusting. Condemnable. This must be stopped. https://t.co/ZFxbfNDgVZ — RK Vij, IPS (@ipsvijrk) August 27, 2020

Chavhanke, while sharing the promo of his "UPSC Jihad" series on Twitter, had also tagged the Twitter accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Centre or the BJP, however, is yet to officially react on the controversy.

