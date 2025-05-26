Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 26 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police has dismantled an organised crime network linked to the foreign-based Kishan Gang, arresting four operatives within 8 hours. The arrests were made in connection with the murder of Municipal Councillor Harjinder Singh Dhaman.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles an organised crime network linked to the foreign-based Kishan Gang. Within 8 hours, four gang operatives were arrested, leading to the swift resolution of the Murder Case of Harjinder Singh Bahman. During a chase near Fatahpur, accused Gurpreet Singh opened fire on the police party. In self-defence, SHO Chheharta retaliated with his service weapon, injuring Gopi in the right leg. The accused was immediately shifted to Civil Hospital, Amritsar, for medical care and is currently under treatment", said the DGP Punjab Police.

During a chase near Fatahpur, one of the accused, Gopi Singh, opened fire on the police party. In self-defence, SHO Chheharta retaliated, injuring Gopi in the right leg. The accused was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital, Amritsar, for medical care. One Glock 9mm pistol was recovered from the accused.

Earlier, the shooting incident in Jandiala Guru, where Municipal Councillor Harjinder Singh was killed in broad daylight, sent shock waves in the local community,

One of the witnesses claims to have seen the incident and describes the perpetrators as motorcyclists who opened fire on the victim and his family members. The witness stated," There were five to six individuals involved in the shooting. The motive behind the attack is unclear, but the witness mentions that the perpetrators had previously threatened the victim"(ANI).

Investigations are underway to identify additional associates and map backwards and forward linkages of the gang.

The Punjab Police remains committed to dismantling organised crime networks and ensuring public safety. This operation marks a crucial step in the ongoing crackdown on inter-gang rivalry and organised crime. (ANI)

