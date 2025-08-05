New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at 19 locations across Punjab in connection with the terror grenade attack on a temple in Amritsar in March this year.

The NIA claims to have seized several incriminating materials, including mobiles and digital devices, during the searches carried out in the border districts of Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Batala regions of Punjab.

Also Read | Bihar: After ‘Dog Babu’, ‘Lord Ram’, Officials Stunned by Fake Residential Certificate Application in Donald Trump's Name.

On the night of March 14, 2025, terrorists, backed by foreign-based handlers, had hurled a grenade at Thakur Dwara Sanatan Temple, Sher Shah Road, Amritsar. The incident was one of the many recent grenade attacks carried out by operatives of different terror groups in the state of Punjab, on the directions of their handlers based abroad.

During investigation in the case, NIA found that the attack was carried out by accused Gursidak Singh (now deceased) and Vishal Gill.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Cloudburst: IAF on Standby to Join Rescue Operations in Uttarakhand’s Harsil As Cloudburst Triggers Disaster.

"Gursidak Singh was in contact with foreign-based handlers, who recruited India-based individuals and conspired to spread terror among the people by providing grenades, explosives and funds. The handlers radicalised vulnerable youth and induced them to unleash terror in lieu of money and drugs," the NIA said in a statement.

"Gursidak Singh and Vishal Gill were involved in multiple instances of picking and dropping of grenades, weapons etc., as per the NIA investigations, which are continuing," it added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)