Dispur (Assam) [India], May 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday rolled out several announcements, including the establishment of an Amul dairy plant in the state, a food grain subsidy, a remuneration for Information and Communication (ICT) teachers, and others.

Sarma took to X, and wrote, "In today's meeting of the #AssamCabinet, we resolved to: Allow AMUL to set up a Dairy processing plant with a capacity of 1 lakh litres/day; Rolling out foodgrain subsidy from Oct'25; Enhance remuneration of ICT teachers; Provide benefits under IIPA to 2 investors."

Additionally, the Cabinet has approved at least 20 bighas of land for setting up a "state-of-the-art product dairy farm at the Institute of Farm Management Campus, Rani.

The farm will hold a capacity of 1 lakh litres per day, at an approximate cost of Rs. 75 crore. The cost may also go up to Rs. 150 crore. The plant will benefit around 20,000 dairy farmers and is a part of an MoU signed during Advantage Assam 2.0.

Also, subsidised masur dal (at Rs. 69), sugar (at Rs. 38) and salt (at Rs. 10) to NFSA beneficiaries from October 2025 in selected districts. The benefits will be provided to all districts from November 2025. Each commodity will be given in separate packets to ensure customers have a choice to purchase individual items.

To boost private investment in the state and create more job opportunities, two proposals have been approved under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA). Approximately a thousand people will be given job opportunities under this.

Meanwhile, for part-time ICT instructors, the Cabinet has approved the "enhancement of monthly honorarium" for 1,313 such instructors under Dr. Banikanta Kakati Computer Literacy Programme to Rs. 20,000 from October this year.

The service guarantee has been extended until the age of 60 years. The ICT employees will also be eligible for the Mukhya Mantri Lok Seva Aarogya Yojana, along with Apun Ghar and Apun Bahan schemes. (ANI)

