Port Blair, May 15 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 32 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 6,542, a health department official said on Saturday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago rose to 85 as two more persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Twenty-six new cases were detected during contact tracing and six were airport arrivals, he said.

People arriving by flight or by ship in Andaman and Nicobar Islands from other places have to undergo mandatory Rapid Antigen Test before they are allowed entry into the islands.

Twelve more people were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 6,225.

The union territory now has 232 active COVID-19 cases of which 223 are in South Andaman district and nine in North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district has no active COVID-19 case at present, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far tested 3,78,887 samples for COVID-19, and the positivity rate is 1.73 per cent.

Altogether, 1,16,586 people have been inoculated in the archipelago with 16,917 of them having received both doses of vaccine, he said.

