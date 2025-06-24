Amaravati, June 24 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Land Pooling Scheme Formulation and Implementation Rules 2025, along with several other proposals, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister K Parthasarathy said.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, Parthasarathy noted that the land pooling rules have been framed with the vision of transforming Amaravati into a global city, a financial powerhouse for the state, attracting international educational institutions, establishing an airport, and fulfilling other development requirements.

"The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Land Pooling Scheme Formulation and Implementation Rules 2025 have been approved, keeping the future in mind and to ensure competitiveness with other major cities in the country,” Parthasarathy said.

All land parcels identified under the land pooling scheme will be brought under a uniform framework, unlike the earlier system where different parcels followed different rules, he added.

The greenfield capital city of Amaravati already has a land bank of 54,000 acres, while Naidu aims to acquire another 40,000 acres to transform the region into a futuristic megapolis by integrating Guntur, Vijayawada, Mangalagiri, and Tadepalli.

According to Parthasarathy, the land pooling rules have been designed in a manner favourable to farmers.

The cabinet has also approved orders to issue Letters of Agreement (LOA) to three contractors—NCC, Shapoorji Pallonji, and L&T—for the construction of 69 lakh sq ft of office space in Amaravati.

These projects include the construction of the Heads of the Departments' towers and the General Administration Department (GAD) towers.

The minister said the cabinet approved orders for NCC to build two GAD towers at Rs 844 crore, L&T to construct another two GAD towers at Rs 1,247 crore, and Shapoorji Pallonji to build HoD towers at Rs 1,423 crore.

Similarly, the cabinet approved a proposal to lease 55 acres of land to the Indian Institute of Legal Education and Research at the rate of Re 1 per sq m per annum in Amaravati.

Parthasarathy said the state had initially planned to allot land for the institution at Rs 50 lakh per acre, but dropped the idea as the total cost would have been Rs 25 crore, making the project unviable for the institution.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of building inspectors as part of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) human resources policy.

Given the increased workload and rising number of building permits, 40 town planning assistant posts have been created, along with a promotion channel for these positions, among other decisions.

