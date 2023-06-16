Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): "Kuppam is a laboratory," former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party supremo Chandrababu Naidu has stated while launching a "one lakh votes majority" campaign for TDP in his assembly constitutency for the Andhra Pradesh state elections due early next year.

"Kuppam is a laboratory and I started all the programmes from here," Naidu said addressing a public meeting at Kuppam of Chittoor district on Thursday.

"This generation is not aware of how Kuppam was before the TDP came to power and the present-day youth is feeling only a developed Kuppam. I selected Kuppam when it was the most backward constituency, and came here only to develop this segment," he said.

Recalling that he stayed in a single room owned by one Chandrasekhar and contested as MLA. "There were no roads and schools in Kuppam and locals had witnessed everything,"he said, adding that when he announced that a telephone exchange will be set up in Kuppam, people made fun of him, Chandrababu recalled.

The first drip irrigation system was also introduced in Kuppam following which the availability of water is increased, the TDP chief said.

Claiming that the Kuppam segment has developed only during the TDP rule, the former chief minister said, "After the YSRCP came to power all the ongoing works came to a standstill."

"Several welfare programmes were taken up in five years when the TDP was in power but now everything has come to a halt. The prices of essential commodities and the cooking gas have gone up in the past four years and even sand is not available now."

He said that the two wheels of the cycle (the poll symbol of TDP), one is for development and the other is for welfare.

Naidu alleged that false cases were being lodged against those who are questioning the YSRCP government.

Chandrababu Naidu asked the party leaders and activists to approach every doorstep and explain the super six schemes announced in the mini-manifesto. "We should win all the 175 Assembly segments and this psycho (Andhra CM) should be sent back home," Chandrababu said. (ANI)

