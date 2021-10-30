Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday chaired a review meeting on the progress of providing internet to villages and digital libraries.

This effort of the state government comes after COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in March 2020 which forced people to work from home.

"Enabling villages with Internet and Digital Libraries will help citizens make the transition to the 'Work-from-home' model, and aid students in attending their course work online," read an official statement from the government.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of the construction of Digital Libraries in 12,979 Panchayats in the state. Officials stated that the construction of the digital libraries is taking place in a phased manner, currently, the construction of 4,530 digital libraries is underway, and each library will have an employee with the right qualifications to look after the establishment, generating employment for 4,530 citizens upon completion.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that digital libraries are equipped with uninterrupted bandwidth, and employ the latest version of internet speed at said libraries.

Officials were directed to focus on the construction of digital libraries in Anantapur, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam, and East Godavari districts.

Officials have estimated that the construction of digital libraries will be completed by early January. Reddy during the meeting said, "It is imperative that every digital library has desktop computers, system chairs, regular chairs, fans, tube lights, book racks, books, and magazines."

The Chief Minister also directed officials to do the needful to ensure that Phase 2 of this project is completed by December, and Phase 3 should be completed by June 2023. (ANI)

