Amaravati, Jul 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday congratulated municipal departments, collectors, municipal commissioners, sanitation workers and people for the state's outstanding performance in the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25.

Naidu said that Vijayawada, Guntur and Tirupati being selected under the prestigious Super Swachh League (SSL) was a testament to the success of the Swachh Andhra Swarna Andhra Mission (Clean Andhra Golden Andhra).

"These awards highlight the collective efforts of our people in building a cleaner Andhra Pradesh," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

According to a letter issued by the Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban Roopa Mishra, SSL cities are those that ranked in the top three at least once in the last three years and remain in the top 20 per cent of their population category in the 2024 rankings.

Vijayawada topped the above 10 lakh category, Guntur in the 3-10 lakh category, and Tirupati in the 50,000-3 lakh bracket under SSL recognition.

Further, Greater Vishakapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) won the Ministerial Award (Special Category) while Rajahmundry bagged the Ministerial Award (State Level) for exceptional implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission initiatives.

