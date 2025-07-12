Mumbai, July 12: Jagadguru Shankaracharya Maharaj Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati responded on Saturday to the ongoing Marathi-Hindi language debate in Maharashtra, expressing support for the Marathi language and emphasising its importance.

Speaking to IANS, he said: "Everyone should learn Marathi, and we are also making efforts in that direction. When we leave here, we will try to communicate in Marathi. Some brothers are very eager to teach Marathi, and if such people guide us, we will learn quickly. When the teacher is more enthusiastic than the student, the results are always better. We had taken the initiative, but the response from the other side was not very strong. So, we are learning gradually. Some people also suggested providing financial support for this, and we are considering it." Raj Thackeray Issues Gag Order to MNS Cadres Amid Hindi-Marathi Language Row in Maharashtra, Prohibits Party Members From Interacting With Media.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Speaks on Marathi-Hindi Language Debate

Mumbai, Maharashtra: When asked whether it is right to teach someone Marathi by slapping them, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati says, "...They tried to push Marathi forward, but their people have faced so many slaps across the country that I don’t think it will progress… pic.twitter.com/bks7bQYgxT — IANS (@ians_india) July 12, 2025

On the topic of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray coming together over the Marathi language issue, the Shankaracharya said: "Just as we had previously blessed both Thackeray brothers, we are happy to see them come together again. It is heartwarming when brothers reunite. Indian culture also teaches us the value of staying united. However, they now face a challenge: their supporters have different ideologies and bringing them together won’t be easy. Uniting for the Marathi language is a good start, but whether they will remain together in the future is uncertain. We hope they continue working together in the public interest."

When asked about the recent remark that politicians should retire after their work is done, he said: "That statement needs to be evaluated in context, and we don’t have the full context here." Speaking on the importance of the Hindi language, he said: "If anyone has promoted Hindi across the world, it is Maharashtra, especially Mumbai’s film industry, Bollywood. Bollywood has given Hindi a global identity. So, when small shopkeepers are punished for not speaking Marathi, but no one questions Bollywood, that seems unbalanced."

Addressing recent incidents of violence against those not speaking Marathi, the Shankaracharya stated: "Politicians should remain active in public spaces and societies. How can they serve the people by sitting at home? Engaging with the public is essential. All political leaders should step into the field. The country has so many problems, and only through dialogue with the people can solutions be found." Marathi Slapgate Row: Madhura Naik Speaks Against Violence by MNS Workers Over Forcing Marathi on Non-Speakers, Says ‘All Languages Are Ours’.

On the Maharashtra government’s move to officially recognise the cow as 'mother', he remarked: "We are pleased that the Maharashtra government has chosen to call the cow ‘mother.’ That was our expectation, even if you don’t feed her, at least give her respect. At a time when other states or even the central government hesitate to refer to the cow as ‘mother,’ Maharashtra has shown courage by doing so. This is a commendable and brave step."

