Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 21(ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the state's biggest caustic soda unit on Thursday.

Grasim Industries Limited's first chlor-alkali manufacturing site is all set to operate in Balabhadrapuram village of Biccavolu Mandal in East Godavari district. It is the flagship company of the global conglomerate Aditya Birla Group.

Also Read | NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022: Apply For 106 Non-Teaching Posts at nitdgp.ac.in; Check Details Here.

He lauded the Birla group's commitment for hiring the locals.

"It is indeed a momentous day for Andhra Pradesh. I welcome Birla group's chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla of setting up the project with an investment of Rs. 2,700 crore in 3 phases and agreeing to employ 75 per cent locals," said Reddy.

Also Read | EV Battery Blast in Telangana: One Killed, 2 Others Injured As Battery of EV Scooter Explodes in Nizamabad.

The Chief Minister also informed that the said unit would provide direct employment to 1,300 and indirect employment to 1,150 people which will contribute to the overall development of the area as well as this district.

During the event, the CM addressed the grievances of the local people about the project.

"Earlier the local people were agitating regarding the pollution from the project. The previous government failed to address the issues. Our government gave permissions to the project after removing the coal-based captive power plant, thereby removing the dust pollution," informed Reddy.

The CM also explained the measures taken to tackle the pollution by incorporating the latest German technology.

"Ultra-pure brine purification method has been incorporated to make the project environmentally safer. In addition to this, we have also insisted on zero liquid discharge so that groundwater contamination is avoided. Electrostatic precipitator with wet scrubbing and dry filtration is also implemented to reduce the pollution effect which releases exhaust gases," he concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)