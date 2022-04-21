The National Institute of Technology(NIT), Durgapur has released notification inviting applications to fill vacancies for the non-teaching staff posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of NIT, nitdgp.ac.in till April 29, 2022.

According to the released notification, a total of 106 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. According to the official notification, "Candidate(s) should upload all supporting documents/testimonials duly self-attested in a single pdf(maximum size of 10 MB) at the appropriate column in the online application." The online registration process has commenced from April 06, 2022. BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Notification Released For 2187 Posts on bssc.bihar.gov.in; Check Details

NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Technical Assistant:22

Senior Technician:12

Technician: 25

Library and Information Assistant:01

Junior Engineer:02

SAS Assistant:01

Superintendent: 04

Personal Assistant: 01

Stenographer: 01

Senior Assistant:06

Junior Assistant: 14

Lab Attendant:12

Office Attendant: 05

NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Technical Assistant: First Class or equivalent Grade in B.E. /B.Tech./MCA in relevant subject from a recognized University/Institute. Or First Class Diploma in Engineering in relevant field with excellent academic record.

Senior Technician: Senior secondary (10+2) with science from a recognised board with at least 60% marks Or Senior Secondary (10+2) from a recognised board with at least 50% marks and lTl Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade. NIT Delhi Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Announced for Various Posts of Professors at nitdelhi.ac.in; Apply by April 29

Library and Information Assistant: First Class Bachelor's Degree in Science /Arts/ Commerce from a recognized University /Institute and Bachelor's Degree in Library and Information Science.

NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates applying for

Technical Assistant, Junior Engineer, SAS Assistant, Library and Information Assistant, Sr. Technician, Technician, Superintendent, Personal Assistant, Stenographer, Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant posts must pay Rs 1000 as an application fee.

Lab. Attendant/ Office Attendant posts must pay Rs. 800 as an application fee.

Eligible candidates can fill the application form through the official website of NIT's website,nitdgp.ac.in before April 29, 2022.

