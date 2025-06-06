Amaravati, June 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu thanked President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw "for advancing the vision of the Visakhapatnam-based South Coast Railway Zone".

The Chief Minister thanked them for appointing Sandeep Mathur as the general manager of South Coast Railway.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Union Government for advancing the vision of the Visakhapatnam South Coast Railway Zone," said Naidu in a post on 'X' in the intervening night between Thursday and Friday.

CM wished Mathur a fruitful tenure in his new role. On January 8, PM Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for the port city-based railway zone.

