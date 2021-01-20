Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): A tenant farmer died allegedly by suicide on Tuesday night after incurring heavy debts in Chandarlapadu village here, police said.

According to the police, the farmer identified as Katta Lakshminarayana, 52, was working as a tenant farmer and used to cultivate cotton of land for a few years. He allegedly committed suicide at the same field where he was working.

"Lakshminarayana has been working as a tenant farmer for few years. He used to cultivate cotton on 25 acres of land. He has incurred heavy debts to the tune of Rs 30 lakh, the crop is fully damaged due to unprecedented rainfall since past few months," area Sub Inspector (SI) V Yesobu told ANI over a call.

Yesobu further informed that the farmer's body was recovered in the wee hours of Wednesday and has been sent to a government hospital for the post-mortem process.

A case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC and further investigation is underway, he said. (ANI)

