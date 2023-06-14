Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): A goods train carrying coal derailed between Thadi and Ankapalle railway stations of Andhra Parades on Wednesday.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway, the incident took place between Thadi and Ankapalle railway stations today morning. Officials of South Central Railway are clearing the railway track at the site of the goods train derailment. There is no report of any casualty or injury in the incident.

Following the incident, six trains got cancelled and one got rescheduled.

On June 10 in a similar kind of incident, the wheel of the last bogie of the Midnapore-Howrah local train was derailed in West Bengal at Kharagpur yard.

However, no injuries were reported. No major accident took place due to the slow speed of the train and no casualties were reported.

Earlier in the tragic three-train accident in Odisha's Balasore which claimed 275 lives, over 1000 persons were injured in the accident involving the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express the Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train near Bahanagar Bazar station in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2.

The Railways said preliminary investigation suggests that the accident may have been the fallout of 'signalling interference'. (ANI)

