Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Monday announced that all the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) exams have been postponed till the third week of September in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"Today morning Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy reviewed the status of CETs exams. In view of the safety of the students, the chief minister has decided to postpone the conduct of CETs to the third week of September," Audimulapu Suresh told ANI.

Also Read | Case Filed Against 41 People from Meghalaya Who Attended Wedding in Assam Violating COVID-19 Protocol: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

"Degree 1st and 2nd year and PG 1st-year examinations are being deferred. Exams will be conducted after COVID-19 situation will come to normalcy. As of now, we are trying to start schools in August. We will take appropriate decision in the real-time," he added.

Meanwhile, mock tests will be conducted for the benefit of students.

Also Read | Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Lockdown: PMC Issues List of Activities Allowed and Not Allowed; Here's What's Open and Shut.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 29,168 cases in the state along with and 328 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)