Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The three capital formula for Andhra Pradesh seems to be helping Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy government in gaining investment not just for Amaravati, but also for Visakhapatnam, among other regions in the State.

The Andhra government on August 5 signed an MoU with The Boston Group to set up a facility devoted to research and development (R&D) in the Information Technology sector with focus on learning platforms and leveraging advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and cybersecurity.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Rathnakar Pandugayala, Special Representative to AP Government for North America and Subu Kota, the chairman of The Boston Group and People Prime Worldwide. The move is expected to create over 250 jobs in the IT sector in Andhra.

"Vizag has a huge potential for growth and is becoming one of the most attractive investment destinations in India. Collaborations like these are crucial at this time while the world is fighting a pandemic," Kota, The Boston Group chairman, who is himself a native of Vijayawada, said at the event as per a release by the Andhra Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

He added that the tier - II cities like Vizag had a huge potential with the talent pool comprising of numerous qualified professionals. (ANI)

