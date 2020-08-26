Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Aug 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, instructed district officials of the state to set up help desks in every hospital under ArogyaSri which consist of the 'Arogya Mitra', who will be responsible for ensuring that the beneficiary is satisfied to the extent possible by sensitively dealing with the situation.

Speaking about the same, the Reddy said, "Imagine you going to a government hospital, being received by an Arogya Mitra who goes to the extent of coordinating with other hospitals in case, any of the services aren't available in that particular hospital apart from arranging an ambulance and seeing you off. That is the experience that every beneficiary should be given whenever he/she approaches a government hospital."

According to a release issued by the Chief Minister's office, previously if a patient approached a government hospital for any specific treatment which was not available at that particular hospital, a blunt denial used to be the response of the officials.

"Now, with the induction of the Arogya Mitra, not only will the beneficiary be guided to the hospital providing that service but going one step further, the Arogya Mitra will co-ordinate with the receiving hospital and also arrange an ambulance to transport the patient. This makes a world of a difference when it comes to the satisfaction levels of beneficiaries under the noble scheme.," said the release.

The release further added that, in another major development, the Chief Minister has asked also the district authorities to monitor the facilities in each of the COVID centres/hospitals be it government or private by using the '7-star monitoring mechanism'.

"One star each will be given for Infrastructure, Drugs, Oxygen Lines, Staff, Helpdesk, Sanitation, and Food. Stakeholders will rate the facilities based on these parameters on a daily basis, depending on whether the services being provided are satisfactory or otherwise. If any of the facilities fail to score a full 7 due to the lack of proper facilities, the district level authorities will be responsible for intervening and doing the needful to better the same," the release added. (ANI)

