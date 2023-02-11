Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): At least ten people were injured after an explosion occurred at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Saturday afternoon, the police said.

CISF fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the situation is under control now. No casualties were reported, officials said.

According to officials, liquid iron material exploded at steel melting shop-2 of the Plant. The injured persons were shifted to the Steel Plant General Hospital for treatment.

"The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) fire tenders rushed to the spot and the situation in under control," a senior official said.

Further details are awaited on the matter. (ANI)

