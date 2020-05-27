India News | Andhra Pradesh: 2 Brothers Killed in Road Accident

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): Two brothers died in a road accident at Daggubadu village under Parchuru Mandal of Prakasam on Wednesday afternoon when a lorry coming from the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler they were travelling on.

The deceased have been identified as Ch Hanumanta Rao (50) and Ch Srinivas Rao (48).

Also Read | COVID-19 Test Not Mandatory For Emergency Surgery, Says BMC in Revised Testing Guidelines; Check Who All Will be Tested For Coronavirus in Mumbai.

Parchuru Police Station Sub-Inspector, while speaking to ANI, said: "Hanumanta Rao and Srinivas Rao were travelling on a two-wheeler and a lorry coming from the opposite direction hit them. The brothers died on the spot. Their bodies are sent to Chirala GGH for the post-mortem examination."

The lorry involved in the accident has been seized and its driver has been detained, said the police. (ANI)

Also Read | Indian Railways Refutes Media Reports of Shramik Special Trains Losing Paths, Reaching Wrong Destinations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)