Indian Railways Refutes Media Reports of Shramik Special Trains Losing Paths, Reaching Wrong Destinations

Migrants boarding a Shramik special train | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 27: Indian Railways on Wednesday refuted media reports, which claimed that 'Shramik Special' trains were losing their paths and once reached different destinations. "The information about a Bihar-bound train No.0912791 coming from Surat in Gujarat lost its track at Bhusaval (in Maharashtra) and instead of going northwards towards Prayagraj en route Chapra, it went down south towards Bengaluru is baseless. No such train has reached Bengaluru," said E Vijaya, Deputy General Manager and Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway. Also Read | Maharashtra Records Highest Single-Day Deaths Due to Coronavirus, COVID-19 Toll Mounts to 1,897.

"Shramik Special trains run in the designated path and reach the exact and specified destination. Some trains may be diverted en route due to congestion of path in unavoidable circumstances. Such diversion will be via the shortest alternate path. It is clarified that no Shramik Special train has lost the path and reached Bengaluru as reported in the media," Vijaya added.

The Fact Check Unit of Press Information Bureau (PIB) has also clarified and tweeted that the claim 40 per cent of trains lost their way is 'fake'. Also Read | Hema Malini Terms Kent RO's Controversial Atta Dough Maker Ad Inappropriate, Says 'I Stand With All Sections of Society'.

"80 per cent of Shramik Trains go to UP and Bihar, causing congestion. Trains are diverted not lost and are taking a new pre-determined route to reach destinations as per the usual practice followed in regular operations," the tweet said.

