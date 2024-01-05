India News | Andhra Pradesh: 7-year-old Girl Attacked by Stray Dogs in Tirupati

Venkatagiri (Tirupati) [Andhra Pradesh], January 5 (ANI): A seven-year-old girl named Hasini was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while playing outside her house in Pullayabadi, Ward 14 of Venkatagiri in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.

Prompt action by family members averted a potentially tragic outcome as they swiftly intervened and rescued Hasini from the vicious dog attack.

Following the incident, the injured girl was immediately admitted to the government hospital for medical attention where she underwent treatment.

The victim's family expressed concern, sought accountability, and questioned government officials about their responsibility in addressing the issue.

"Today, stray dogs have bitten my daughter, and she has been hospitalized. Officials should take immediate measures to address the stray dog menace," said Venkata Ramana.

Earlier, a similar incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district 5 days back where a six-year-old boy named Karthikeya was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while on his way to karate class. The boy sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care.

Such incidents highlight the pressing need for local authorities to address the rising concern of stray dogs and take proactive steps to ensure the safety of residents, particularly children who are more vulnerable to such attacks. (ANI)

