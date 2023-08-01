Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): A man, claimed to be a volunteer of the Andhra Pradesh government, killed a 72-year-old woman in Visakhapatnam on Monday for gold, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Varalakshmi, a resident of the Sujatanagar in Vishakhapatnam.

Also Read | TSRTC Staff to Become Government Employees After Telangana Cabinet Decides to Merge With Government.

The accused Venkat was posted in 95 ward Purushottapuram and used to work in the food stall owned by the son of the deceased woman.

As per the information by the police, the accused Venkat killed the woman for looting her gold.

Also Read | Rayagada Culvert Collapse: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 4 Lakh for Each Victim’s Family .

The body of the deceased has been shifted to the King George Hospital for Post-mortem.

Taking action in the case, the police nabbed the killer in a very short time with the help of CCTV footage.

Srinivas, son of the deceased said, "Venkat works as a government volunteer and he also works in my food stall after completion of his volunteer duties and I used to pay him daily wages. He joined us a month ago. He came to work and asked permission to go out for an hour. After that, he went to my home and killed my mother for her gold. Police officials had arrested him and he also confessed to the crime and stringent action should be taken against him."

Pendurthi Police Inspector stated that, "An old woman was murdered by a volunteer to loot gold and the case was registered and took him into custody. Soon we will reveal the details."

Left party leaders have condemned the incident and suggested public to set up CCTV cameras in the house premises to ensure the safety of individuals and police should take stringent action against such criminals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)