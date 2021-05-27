Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): In the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister's Office informed on Thursday that Class 10 exams, scheduled to begin from June 7, have been postponed and the state government will review the decision again in July.

The state government had earlier planned to conduct the exams as per the schedule.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy took the decision during a review meeting with the Education Department officials. He had asked about the possibilities and feasibilities of conducting the exams as per the schedule.

During today's meeting, the officials brought to the notice of the Chief Minister the practical problems that the students would likely face if the exams were conducted as per the schedule.

Considering all problems and suggestions by the Education Department, the Chief Minister decided to postpone the exams.

Meanwhile, a plea was also moved to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, stating that the exams should be conducted only after all the teachers who would attend examination duties are vaccinated.

To which the state government responded by informing the High Court that the decision to postpone class 10 exams has been taken and that the government has no plans of re-opening schools for the time being.

The High Court has, however, ordered the government to inform of the decision of postponing exams in writing.

The state is already under curfew, and has permitted people to do their chores from 6 am to 12 noon, the CM informed. He also directed officials to ensure that a strict curfew is imposed right after 12 noon.

The CM has urged people to take precautionary measures by wearing masks, staying indoors, and maintaining social distance. (ANI)

