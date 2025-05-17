Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): A massive fire broke out on the First Street of Pellakuru Colony in Kovur, Nellore district, in the early hours of Saturday. Officials said the fire erupted in a scrap factory.

The presence of iron scrap, waste materials, and plastic at the site caused the flames to spread quickly. Thick smoke filled the surrounding area, causing concern among residents.

Police and fire personnel reached the spot and are engaged in efforts to bring the fire under control.

Kovuru Sub-Inspector Ranganadh Gowd confirmed that authorities received information about the incident early in the morning and responded promptly.

He said firefighting teams are actively working to control the blaze, while the fire's cause is still under investigation.

The official statement said it is not yet clear whether an electrical short circuit caused the fire or was deliberate.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

