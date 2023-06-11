Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Two people were killed and nine others were injured after a tempo headed towards Anjeramma temple was hit by a milk van going from Puttur to Tirupati on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Girjamma and Revanth.

Police inspector, Naveen said, "A serious road accident took place in Vadamalapet of the tirupathi district on Sunday. A tempo, leaving for Anjeramma Temple from Tirupati, was hit by a milk van going from Puttur to Tirupati. Two died on the spot and nine others were seriously injured."

"The injured were shifted to Tirupati Ruya Hospital," the inspector added.

According to police officials, the cause of the accident is the negligence of the tempo driver. (ANI)

