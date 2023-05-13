Anakapalli, May 13: Two youths died on Friday after the two-wheeler they were riding was allegedly hit by a private bus in the Veduruwada area of Anakapalli, said police. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Two Men on Morning Walk Flung in Air By Speeding Car in Palm Beach Road (Watch Video).

"The bus heading towards Yelamanchali from Anakapalli hit the duo while they were riding a motorcycle. The duo were rushed to Anakapalli Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries," said Anakapalli police. Mumbai Road Accident: Woman Out for Morning Walk Hit by Speeding Car at Worli Sea Face, Dies (Watch Video).

"It was learnt that the bus driver fled from the spot after the accident," they added. Family members of the victims staged a protest demanding action against the bus driver. A case has been registered by the Anakapalli police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)