Manyam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): A young woman named Vatika Aishwarya (20) was found hanging in a mango orchard near Cheepuruvalsa village, Saluru Mandal, Parvathipuram Manyam district, an official statement said.

Within 48 hours, the district police successfully cracked the case and arrested the prime suspect. Parvathipuram Manyam district SDPO Ankita Suran held a press conference and informed everyone about the case and its developments.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 1: Logan Paul, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Jofra Archer and Jung Hae-in - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 1.

Vatika Aishwarya, a resident of Marrivanivalasa village in Saluru Mandal, had developed an acquaintance with Rambabu from Dativalasa village six months ago. She later asked him to marry her, unaware that he was already married. Aishwarya began pressuring Rambabu for marriage, which led to frequent arguments between them, the statement added.

During one such conflict, Rambabu killed Aishwarya by strangling her with a rope inside their house. She lost consciousness and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. In an attempt to mislead authorities and make the death appear as a suicide, Rambabu, with the help of two friends, transported her body on a bike from Visakhapatnam to Cheepuruvalsa. They then hung her body using her scarf from a tree in the orchard.

Also Read | 'PM Narendra Modi in 2029 Too': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Shoots Down Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut's Claims of Change.

"During the investigation, police uncovered this elaborate cover-up. Rambabu, the prime accused (A1), has been arrested, and the other two accomplices will soon be taken into custody and presented in court", SDPO Ankita Surana said in her statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)