Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 19 (ANI): Kochi Police arrested a man who was enlisted in the Andhra Pradesh Police's list of most wanted criminals, a top police official said on Sunday.

The police said that the criminal, who was identified as Prakash Kumar Sahu, was involved in thefts and robberies and was operating in various states.

Sahu has also been booked by the police in various states in the past, the police said.

"We have arrested Prakash Kumar Sahu, an Andhra native, who is on the Andhra Police's list of most wanted criminals. We have arrested him in the special drive of Kochi Police in Kochi," K Sethu Raman IPS, Kochi City Police Commissioner said in a press conference.

"He is a notorious burglar involved in thefts and robberies. He was operating in many states. There are cases against him in four states," the police official said.

He informed that there are cases against Sahu in three districts in Kerala including Ernakulam, Kollam and Alappuzha. (ANI)

