Ambala (Haryana), May 11 (PTI) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection at a community health centre at Mullana in Ambala district and suspended five employees who were absent.

Vij, who represents the Ambala Cantt assembly segment, went to the health centre while returning from a government function in Yamunanagar.

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Inaugurates 46 Health Institutions in 17 Districts.

When he entered the centre, Vij asked if any staff or doctor was present at the facility. A doctor turned up and Vij asked him to bring the attendance register.

According to an official statement later, Vij ordered the suspension of five employees found absent from duty.

Also Read | Gurugram: Turkish National Held for Supplying Fake Injections to Cancer Patients.

The minister later went to the general ward and spoke to patients.

He enquired about medicines availability and cleanliness at the health centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)