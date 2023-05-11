Chandigarh, May 11: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday inaugurated 46 health institutions in 17 districts, including the 275-bed Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar.

At the state-level programme in Yamunanagar, the Chief Minister announced a monthly pension of Rs 2,750 to patients suffering from 55 rare diseases like Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Video: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Congratulates NEET Topper Tanishka Yadav on Phone Call, Assures Help for Higher Studies.

With the announcement, nearly 8,000 patients will get the financial benefits. "The inaugurations and the financial assistance for the patients would play a pivotal role in further strengthening the health infrastructure, besides providing the best healthcare facilities for every citizen," said Khattar. Haryana Budget 2023-24: CM Manohar Lal Proposes Rs 1.83 Lakh Crore Annual Budget for FY-2024; Says, 'No Fresh Tax Will Be Imposed'.

The 275-bed Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar has been constructed with an outlay of Rs 100 crore. He also inaugurated health institutions in Bhiwani, Karnal, Fatehabad, Rohtak, Kaithal, Faridabad, Palwal, Sirsa, Panchkula, Nuh, Charkhi Dadri, Jind, Yamunanagar, Hisar, Gurugram, Narnaul and Kurukshetra.

"Time and again, the present government has given a lot of emphasis on strengthening the healthcare system. Along with increasing the budget and patient-friendly and people-friendly initiatives to fortify the healthcare sector, we have ensured that everyone should get state-of-the-art facilities at affordable prices," said the Chief Minister.

"When our government was formed in 2014, the number of MBBS seats in Haryana was only 750. With the opening of new medical colleges, these seats have now increased to 1,900. Also, now seven medical colleges are either under construction or have been announced." The Chief Minister said soon a new medical college and an Ayurvedic college would also be constructed in Panchkula.

