Gurugram, May 11: Haryana Chief Minister's Flying Squad on Thursday arrested a man from Mumbai on charges of supplying fake injections to cancer patients in Gurugram. The suspect has been identified as Ali, a Turkish national.

"The accused used to procure fake injections from Turkey, which were reportedly made in Italy. We are questioning the suspect to find out his modus operandi," said Inspector Harish, a member of the Flying Squad. "The suspect used to charge Rs 1.50 lakh per injection from his accomplice who further sold it to cancer patients keeping a margin of Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh," he said. Delhi Police Recovers 3,000 Fake Amphotericin-B Injections Used for Treating Black Fungus, Arrests 10.

The police had already nabbed Sandeep Bhui Motiur in connection with the case on April 21, while Rehman Ansari surrendered before the drugs department. Motiur Rahman Ansari, a kingpin of this entire racket, has also been arrested. Fake Remdesivir Racket Busted by Punjab Police, Cash Worth Rs 2 Crore and Four Cars Seized, 6 Held.

Officials said that following a disclosure by Sandeep, the police nabbed Kanishk Rajkumar, who holds a diploma in pharmacy, from Noida on Wednesday. During questioning Sandeep disclosed that he scored 40 fake injections on four occasions from Kanishk.

On April 21, the police had received information from secret sources that a fake cancer injection will be supplied to a patient in Sector 52 for Rs 2.5 lakh. On reaching the spot, the police arrested Sandeep, a native of Kolkata, and recovered a fake injection from his possession.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2023 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).