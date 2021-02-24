Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Following the clash between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) workers in Soram village of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan alleged that clash was instigated by an announcement made through a mosque.

At least four people were injured reportedly on Monday during the clash at Soram village where Balyan had gone to pay homage to a deceased local and an argument ensued between the two sides.

"Ten to twelve family members of a Samajwadi Party candidate misbehaved with me in Bhaisnwal village. Five to six Lok Dal workers did the same when I was in Soram village to attend a function. After I left, a clash erupted. Announcements were made from mosque to unite against me," the Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry and Muzaffarnagar MP told mediapersons here on Tuesday.

Western Uttar Pradesh has been witnessing a number of farmers' "mahapanchayats" amid the protest against the Centre's three farm laws.

The central government had offered to put the farm laws "on hold" for 12-18 months, an offer rejected by the farmers' unions protesting against the laws. Several rounds of talks have been held with farmers over their demand for the repeal of three new laws against which farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders for nearly three months. (ANI)

