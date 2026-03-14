Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 14 (ANI): Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari drew a parallel with the historic "Brigade Rally" held to celebrate India's victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan.

Adhikari said the recent rally witnessed an estimated crowd of 8 to 10 lakh people.

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Speaking to ANI, Adhikari reflected on clashes between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party workers ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, noting that several BJP workers were injured.

"After our army's victory in Bangladesh in 1971, a 'Brigade' rally was held at Brigade Parade Ground. Today, breaking all records, another 'Brigade' rally has taken place here. It was attended by 8 to 10 lakh people. Today, the blood of many BJP workers has been shed, and many incidents have occurred," said Adhikari.

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Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive victory over Pakistan, which resulted in the Liberation of Bangladesh in 1971. It was the largest military surrender after the Second World War, and the Indian Armed Forces alongwith Mukti Bahini, liberated Bangladesh in a span of just 13 days.

BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty commented on the turnout, saying, "Such a massive turnout was expected. The bugle has been sounded. The game has begun."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh highlighted the resonance of Prime Minister Modi's slogans, stating, "His words have taken root in people's hearts: Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Hisaab.. Mamata Banerjee has grown so worried that she's holding sit-ins."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Trinamool Congress government, saying "the end of the reign of jungle rule in Bengal will come" and stated that there is a voice in every corner of Bengal that the BJP will form the government in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, the Prime Minister termed the Trinamool Congress government as ruthless and said, "atrocities of TMC will not be spared".

"The countdown has begun for those who brought jungle raj to Bengal. The day is not far when the rule of law will return to Bengal. Whoever breaks the law will not be spared, and the atrocities of TMC will not be spared. No matter how much this ruthless government tries now, it will not be able to stop this storm of change. Maa Durga is with the BJP-NDA," he said.

PM Modi accused the Trinamool Congress government of taking steps to prevent people from coming to the rally, stating that, however, the "ruthless government couldn't stop a sea of people".

"Even today, the ruthless government has pulled out all its weapons to stop this gathering. To prevent you all from coming, they had bridges closed, vehicles stopped, traffic jammed, BJP flags uprooted, and posters torn down. But the ruthless government, take a clear look: you could not stop today's sea of people," he said.

Meanwhile, ahead of PM Modi's rally, a clash involving stone-pelting broke out between the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Saturday in the Girish Park area of Kolkata.

West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja alleged that BJP workers attacked TMC supporters and pelted stones at her residence. The clash resulted in several members of both sides sustaining injuries on arms, legs, and heads.

Shashi Panja said, " I was attacked with a brick. BJP is not a goon; it is a murderer. You call them BJP workers; they are murderers. They saw the "Boycott BJP" banner, tore it down, assaulted Trinamool Congress supporters, and did stone-pelting." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)