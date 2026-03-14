Hyderabad, March 14: A man was arrested by the Pocharam IT Corridor police for allegedly injecting his own HIV-positive blood into a young woman in Hyderabad’s Medchal. The incident occurred in the Annojiguda area after the victim’s family called off a proposed marriage upon learning of the suspect's medical condition. According to local authorities, the accused entered the victim's residence on March 11 and forcibly administered the infected blood using a medical syringe, claiming he wanted the woman to remain with him "forever."

The victim had been set to marry the suspect, who is a relative, until her father insisted on a blood test last September. When the results confirmed the man was HIV-positive, the family immediately halted all wedding preparations. Enraged by the rejection, the suspect reportedly began stalking the woman before executing the targeted assault. The victim is currently undergoing medical observation and treatment at a local hospital to mitigate the risk of infection. Girl Caught in Patna for Infecting 800 Men With HIV? Unverified Story Goes Viral on Social Media, Know the Truth.

During police interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to the crime, citing a twisted sense of "romantic revenge." He told investigators that he believed infecting the woman with the virus would ensure that no one else would marry her, effectively forcing her to stay with him. Delhi Man Critical With Stevens-Johnson Syndrome After AI Advice on HIV Drugs Following Unprotected S*x.

The Pocharam IT Corridor police have registered a case of attempted murder and criminal intimidation against the accused. The suspect, a resident of the Rajiv Gruha Kalpa Colony, has been remanded to judicial custody as the investigation continues into how he procured the medical equipment used in the attack.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Siasat Daily), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).