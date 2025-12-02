Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Union Minister L Murugan on Tuesday attended the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0' in Varanasi, along with Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to the media, L Murugan stated that the theme of 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 is 'Let Us Learn Tamil - Tamil Karkalam'. As a part of the event, the Tamil Nadu teachers reached there to teach Tamil in various schools.

"This year, the theme is 'Let Us Learn Tamil - Tamil Karkalam'. Tamil Nadu teachers have come here and will teach Tamil in various schools here. Students from here are also going to Tamil Nadu and will learn Tamil there. This is a huge cultural exchange... This is another milestone in 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes for the programme, underlining the spirit of the event 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

Taking to his X, PM Modi said, "As the Kashi Tamil Sangamam begins today, I convey my best wishes for this vibrant programme which deepens the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' I wish everyone coming for the Sangamam a pleasant and memorable stay in Kashi!"

Earlier, PM Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat address, reflected on the extraordinary confluence of the world's oldest language and one of the world's oldest living cities - the spirit of Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

He highlighted the upcoming Kashi Tamil Sangamam beginning on December 02, 2025, at Namo Ghat and Banaras Hindu University, shaped by the inspiring theme "Learn Tamil - Tamil Karkalam." A reminder of how KTS has become a cherished platform for celebrating language, heritage, and unity, as Kashi prepares to welcome Tamil Nadu with warmth and pride.

Reinforcing the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, the Prime Minister urged people to become part of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam and to think about creating more such platforms that strengthen national unity and cultural diversity. Referring to the greatness of Tamil culture and language. (ANI)

